Custom Home Furniture Outlet opens in Leland

The brothers opened the outlet store in response to a need in the area for access to furniture at discounted prices(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Custom Home Family of Stores opened a new Custom Home Furniture Outlet store in Waterford Commercial Village off Hwy 17 in Leland Wednesday.

The store, owned by brothers Kevin and John Gray, is a new addition to the business they have been building in the area for 27 years.

The brothers opened the outlet store in response to a need in the area for access to furniture at discounted prices.

“It was just the right time to add another business to our portfolio and the outlet made a lot of sense and Leland is a great, growing area as everybody knows,” said Kevin Gray. “So it was the right time, the right place and the right idea.”

They were able to find the best deals through buying manufacturer showroom samples, close-out items from popular furniture brands, and factory direct values.

The outlet store is huge — spanning 50,000 square feet — and it is filled with furniture options for every room and every home, of which there are plenty in Brunswick County.

“Brunswick County is one of the fastest growing counties in the country and we know that,” said Kevin Gray. “We know there’s a lot of land, a lot of housing, a lot of new housing coming up online and we wanted to be a part of it. We wanted to grow with the community and we wanted to offer them something they didn’t have.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

