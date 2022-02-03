Brunswick Co. offering pop-up vaccination clinics this week

BRUNSWICK C., N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Heath Services is offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week (Jan. 31-Feb. 5) for anyone ages 12 and older.

Health Services also will offer two special clinics Saturday, Feb. 5, for both regular and pediatric (ages 5-11) vaccinations.

COVID-19 vaccines are free to everyone regardless of whether you have insurance.

“Health Services is offering first and second doses for everyone aged 12 and up, third additional doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna (mRNA) vaccines for the immunocompromised, and booster vaccines (aged 12 and up) at these clinics,” county officials stated in a news conference. “Individuals who received either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines are now eligible to receive a booster shot following five months or more after their initial series.”

EVERY MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY/SHALLOTTE AREA

Appointments not necessary

Note: The Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine for children aged 5-11 is not available at this clinic.

Location: Coastal Cinemas 10 Parking Lot/5200 Bridgers Road, Shallotte

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. and 1-3:45 p.m. (closed for lunch from 12-1 p.m.)

Type of Clinic: Drive-thru

FRIDAY, FEB. 4/SHALLOTTE AREA

Appointments not necessary

Location: Coastal Cinemas 10 Parking Lot/5200 Bridgers Road, Shallotte

Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Type of Clinic: Drive-thru

SATURDAY, FEB. 5/SHALLOTTE AREA

Appointments not necessary

Location: Coastal Cinemas 10 Parking Lot/5200 Bridgers Road, Shallott e

Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Type of Clinic: Drive-thru

All three vaccine types - Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and J&J - will be available at these clinics, however those aged 17 or younger only are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

“The CDC now recommends Moderna & Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines as best choice for most people for preventing severe infection from COVID-19,” the news release states. “People who prefer to receive the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will continue to have access to it, given they do not have any contraindications, as will people who cannot receive an mRNA vaccine. The CDC emphasizes that receiving any vaccine, including the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, is better than being unvaccinated.”

PEDIATRIC COVID-19 VACCINES (AGES 5-11)

The Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine for children aged 5-11 will not be offered at the Shallotte site and will only be offered at Brunswick County Health Services main site in Bolivia (25 Courthouse Drive, Bolivia) by appointment only.

EVERY MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY/BOLIVIA AREA

Appointments necessary

Note: This clinic will only offer the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine for children aged 5-11 at this location.

Location: Brunswick County Health Services/25 Courthouse Drive, Bolivia

Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Type of Clinic: Indoors

SATURDAY, FEB. 5/BOLIVIA AREA

Appointments necessary

Note: This clinic will only offer the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine for children aged 5-11 at this location.

Health Services/25 Courthouse Drive, Bolivia

Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Type of Clinic: Indoors

The Pfizer Pediatric vaccine for age 5-11 is available by appointment only at Brunswick County Health Services main clinic in Bolivia. Parents can book appointments online or call the Public Health Call Line to schedule an appointment:

Schedule online here

Call the Public Health Call Line at 910-253-2339 (Open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding holidays)

Those aged 5-17 are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech version of the vaccine only. Health Services requires written permission from a parent/legal guardian to administer vaccines to those aged 5-15 and boosters to those aged 12-17. If someone else brings your child to their appointment, complete a consent form to send with them. Forms are available at brunswickcountync.gov/vaccines

