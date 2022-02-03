Bladen County car chase leads to deflated tires and an arrest

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Yesterday, an Elizabethtown man was arrested on several charges after a car chase ending on NC 410 near Bladen County.

On Feb. 2, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office got a call from the Bladenboro PD about a silver BMW on the run. The radar caught the car moving over 100 mph. After coordination between law enforcement agencies, deputies managed to use a tire deflation device and slow the speeding car.

The driver hit a tree and started running away on foot, but it wasn’t long before Dylan Blake Burnett of Elizabethtown was arrested. Burnett was charged with felony flee or elude arrest, driving without proper documentation, driving while impaired and reckless driving among other charges. He received a $7,500 secured bond.

Dylan Blake Burnett (Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

“The quick response and cooperation of the Chadbourn Police Department, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol was pivotal in the apprehension of this fleeing suspect,” wrote James McVicker, Sheriff of Bladen County.

