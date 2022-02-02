Wilmington Police Department releases 2021 crime statistics

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The Wilmington Police Department responded to 159,000 calls in 2021 — that’s an average of 300-400 calls every 24 hours.

Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams presented a breakdown of the city’s crime to city council Tuesday night. Despite the population growth, crime is down in some areas, but up in others.

“Larcenies increased by 285 incidents and this is due to shoplifting. In comparing 2020, we had the governors executive order and a lot of businesses were closed down. 2021 things open back up, larcenies and shoplifting went back up,” Williams said. “47. 7% increase in larcenies. Crime downtown in 2020, again, was the record low with 169 incidents, 2021 a total of 251 incidents downtown.”

The Chief says violent crimes, like homicides, robberies, and aggravated assaults, dropped about 17% to the lowest number the city has seen in more than a decade.

“Robberies have decreased by 34 incidents—this is the lowest robbery level since 2009. We had 134 incidents in 2020 with gunfire assaults, with 248 victims. In 2021, we experienced 91 incidents of gunfire,” Chief Williams said.

A few concerns from council members stemmed from Shotspotter. The number of activations has nearly doubled since 2019, despite a slight decrease from 2020.

Council member Neil Anderson referenced one area, with concern, on the map with a large number of activations.

Council member Kevin Spears said, “When Shotspotter was first initiated, it seemed like it helped decrease the crime in our community. People with guns, who shoot guns, are not as intimidated by shot spotter as they used to be.” He asked Chief Williams if he sees that trend too, since he feels like he is seeing something happen every day.

“It can be a combination of what you’re saying, and the fact that there are a lot of guns on the street, and that’s just nationwide,” said Williams. He also mentioned that Shotspotter can activate from noises other than gunfire — like fireworks or construction — and that is something that has contributed to higher numbers in certain areas.

Chief Williams denied an on-camera interview after the presentation, but released a statement:

“The reduction in crime is due in large part to the collaboration between our officers who are working daily to make sure that our residents are protected and various other organizations who provide critical resources. We appreciate our other criminal justice partner agencies, non-profit organizations, faith-based communities, and the citizens of Wilmington for working beside us to decrease crime within our city. There is not one single entity that can take all of the credit for reducing crime, it takes all of us to make Wilmington a safer place to live.”

Chief Williams also compared statistics with other communities that he did not name, but gave population details for comparison of homicides. “Similar challenges that we have, they have. A population of 54,000, they ended up with 12 homicides. Looking at another city they have a population of 114,000 and they had 19 homicides. Another city with 213,000 residents compared to our 125 [thousand] had 48 homicides,” Chief Williams said. “So, homicides are going up nationwide, but they came down in our community.”

A look at crime for Wilmington Housing Authority properties -- violent crimes are down 43% and property crime is down 33%. “Overall, crime was reduced by 30% in our Housing Authority communities,” Chief Williams said.

