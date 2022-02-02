Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Starbucks keeps raising its prices

A Starbucks cup sits on the counter inside a store.
A Starbucks cup sits on the counter inside a store.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Starbucks has been steadily raising prices, but customers don’t seem to mind.

The coffee chain raised prices in October and then again in January, but Starbucks says this hasn’t deterred customers.

In the last three months, sales jumped 18% in North America and 13% globally.

Starbucks hopes the trend continues, as it also expects to raise prices again later this year.

The company says the new prices help mitigate cost pressures, including inflation and increased wages.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Hanover County School Board votes against going mask-optional
One person airlifted to hospital after head-on collision between two vehicles
NEW DETAILS: The body of missing autistic man was found off River Road, police say
Novant Health NHRMC
Novant Health NHRMC leaders respond to questions about attack on emergency department employees
The Zieglers were shocked to learn the man they paid $80,000 to build their pool did not have a...
WECT Investigates: Couple spends nearly $80k for botched pool install, learns contractor is unlicensed

Latest News

Richfield, Minn. Authorities said Wednesday they have not established a motive in a shooting...
No motive revealed in shooting that killed Minnesota student
Washington Football Team takes the field before a NFL football game between the Philadelphia...
Washington’s NFL team unveils new name as Commanders
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump, including Aaron...
Brooklyn judge’s son pleads guilty to Capitol riot charges
Mark Damian Declouet Jr. was charged with criminal conspiracy and human trafficking, in...
Nurse practitioner in Louisiana arrested for human trafficking, narcotics charges
State coffers are overflowing after nearly two years of Congress pumping out trillions to help...
Revenue windfall pushes states to consider range of tax cuts