Polar Plunge for Special Olympics New Hanover County set for Feb. 19

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Special Olympics New Hanover County will hold its 18th annual Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 19.

The event, which takes place at the Kure Beach Pavilion, is the organization’s only fundraiser of the year and all proceeds go to local Special Olympics athletes.

The day kicks off with live music, an auction and a raffle at 11 a.m., followed by a costume contest at noon.

A 5K/1-mile run starts at 1:30 p.m. followed by the Polar Plunge at 3 p.m.

Click here to register for the event.

More information can be found on the flyer below.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.