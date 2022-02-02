Senior Connect
One person airlifted to hospital after head-on collision between two vehicles

(WCAX)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:24 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - One person was airlifted and another taken to hospital by ambulance after a head-on collision between a car and a pick-up truck on U.S. Hwy 421, about 10 miles from Burgaw, around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

State Highway Patrol believe the car that was heading south tried to pass another vehicle and collided head-on with the truck, which was traveling north.

SHP said there was one person in each vehicle and emergency crews were able to get them out.

The truck driver was taken to hospital by helicopter and is in serious condition. The car driver, who was in critical condition, was transported by ambulance.

The road was closed for about 2 hours while the scene was being cleared.

