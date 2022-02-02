Senior Connect
National Signing Day: Future college athletes put pen to paper

Chuck Jones signs his letter of intent to play at Randolph-Macon College
By Zach Solon
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On this national signing day, several New Hanover County high schools held ceremonies for student athletes to sign their letters of intent to play at the next level.

Here are the athletes from New Hanover County who signed today:

Hoggard High School:

Luke Ward: UNC Greensboro, Cross Country

Andrew Wallace: UNC Greensboro, Cross Country

Evan Pena: UNC Greensboro, Cross County

Sam Jones: UNC Pembroke, Football

Damien Sorrells: UNC Pembroke, Football

Carter Moses: University at Albany, Football

Spencer Nolan: UNC Charlotte, Baseball

Xavier James-Smith: Iowa Western Community College, Football

Brian Valladares: Louisberg College, Football

Laney High School:

Ryan Manis: United States Air Force Academy, Football

Qualin Mczeke: St. Andrews University, Football

Chuck Jones: Randolph-Macon College, Football

Connor Powe: North Carolina Central University, Football

New Hanover High School:

Isaac Moore: St. Augustine’s University, Football

