National Signing Day: Future college athletes put pen to paper
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On this national signing day, several New Hanover County high schools held ceremonies for student athletes to sign their letters of intent to play at the next level.
Here are the athletes from New Hanover County who signed today:
Hoggard High School:
Luke Ward: UNC Greensboro, Cross Country
Andrew Wallace: UNC Greensboro, Cross Country
Evan Pena: UNC Greensboro, Cross County
Sam Jones: UNC Pembroke, Football
Damien Sorrells: UNC Pembroke, Football
Carter Moses: University at Albany, Football
Spencer Nolan: UNC Charlotte, Baseball
Xavier James-Smith: Iowa Western Community College, Football
Brian Valladares: Louisberg College, Football
Laney High School:
Ryan Manis: United States Air Force Academy, Football
Qualin Mczeke: St. Andrews University, Football
Chuck Jones: Randolph-Macon College, Football
Connor Powe: North Carolina Central University, Football
New Hanover High School:
Isaac Moore: St. Augustine’s University, Football
