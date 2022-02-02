Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Minneapolis police: Officer fatally shot male who had a gun

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis police officer fatally shot a male who authorities say had a loaded gun in his hand.

Interim police Chief Amelia Huffman says the shooting happened at about 7 a.m. Wednesday in a downtown apartment complex.

Officers from the Minneapolis department’s SWAT team were serving warrants to help the St. Paul Police Department with a homicide investigation.

Officers entered an apartment in Minneapolis and encountered the person with a gun. He was shot.

Huffman says police provided medical aid, but that he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Hanover County School Board votes against going mask-optional
NEW DETAILS: The body of missing autistic man was found off River Road, police say
One person airlifted to hospital after head-on collision between two vehicles
Novant Health NHRMC
Novant Health NHRMC leaders respond to questions about attack on emergency department employees
Cheslie Kryst pictured with Averee Bell.
‘You don’t know what’s going on behind a smile’: Death of former Miss North Carolina sparks mental health conversation

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Trial of 3 cops in Floyd death delayed by COVID-19 diagnosis
FILE - Actor Michael K. Williams poses for a portrait at the Beverly Hilton during the 2016...
4 charged in overdose death of actor Michael K. Williams
A Starbucks cup sits on the counter inside a store.
Starbucks keeps raising its prices
Special Olympics New Hanover County will hold its 18th annual Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 19.
Polar Plunge for Special Olympics New Hanover County set for Feb. 19
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Kennedy Hoyle was last seen Tuesday night with her...
Amber Alert: 2-day-old baby reported missing after mother found fatally shot in Memphis