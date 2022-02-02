Insurance experts weigh in on surging homeowner’s rates

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The rate of inflation is affecting things all across the region --- from increased rents to the cost to build a new home and as those prices rise, they’re also driving the cost to protect your property up.

When you buy a home it’s typically your most valuable asset, so it making sure you have good homeowners insurance is crucial. Living near the coast comes with its benefits, but it also comes at a cost. Not only do most mortgage lenders require you to carry homeowner’s insurance, but they likely require you to have wind and hail coverage as well, and for good reason.

Storms in recent years have cost billions of dollars worth of damages and when you couple these factors with the rising building costs, it’s not surprising to learn insurance rates are also spiking.

“We started to see this on a smaller scale probably more than a year ago … Really the increase is a result of years of catastrophic events, natural disasters and that is slowly impacting insurance rates,” Kara Herring, President of Don Bullard Insurance said.

That additional coverage can be eye-opening for homeowners shopping for new policies or simply getting renewal rates. But there is another factor that is impacting insurance rates --- inflation and the cost of materials. As these prices increase it becomes more expensive to build a home, or, to repair one.

“I would say that a house that was insured for $200,000 in 2020 may very well need to be insured for $300,000 or $350,000 today,” Herring said. “Because the cost to rebuilt is so significant as youre getting your homeowners renewal, is that dwelling coverage, that’s the coverage youre looking for on your policy, does that match what it would cost to rebuild today?” Herring asked.

Wind and hail coverage are not typically coverage requirements for homeowners who live inland, but being so close to the coast, most mortgage companies require homeowners to carry this kind of insurance, which is sometimes separate from the homeowner’s policy.

In an attempt to help keep insurance rates low, the state’s Department of Insurance helps negotiate rates, but for the most part, it’s a free market system.

The free market

North Carolina operates under a free-market system for insurance meaning companies are free to come and go as they please, but the Department of Insurance (DOI) does help negotiate rate increases from these companies. Michelle Osborne is the Chief Deputy Commissioner for the North Carolina Department of Insurance, she explained why you might notice your rates going up.

“The companies have continued to say they want more rates because of losses from the storms and because of the costs,” she said.

The DOI recently negotiated rates with homeowners insurance companies on a rate hike, settling at about 8% --- but that’s a good number compared to what they were asking for. Still, since it is a free market, some companies might decide they no longer want to insure properties in your area or even the state and pull out completely. When this happens, homeowners are often left wondering what to do.

“The wonderful beauty of the free market allows you to shop. So if you do hear that an insurance company is pulling out of the state then shop and make sure you are getting the best rate,” Osborne said.

And shopping around really can save you money.

When it comes to wind and hail protection, 70% of all homeowners on the coast have their insurance through what the state calls ‘the beach plan.’ It’s a secondary marketplace of sorts that the state uses to help get people who might not be able to get wind and hail protection from their normal insurance provider.

However, it’s not the cheapest insurance around, but Herring said there are ways that people can lower their insurance rates without a lot of effort.

