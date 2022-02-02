Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: warmer with some asterisks

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Winter or spring? Cold or warmth? Groundhogs will weigh in this Wednesday. Your First Alert Forecast has a bit of both. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be the mildest days, especially on the mainland. Near the 50-degree surf, beaches and barrier islands may be several degrees chillier amid bouts of fog.

Catch your seven-day forecast including, eventually, more universal cooling along with a few rain chances, here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime you like and for whatever location you choose, extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App. The app is a free and simple download!

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Hanover County School Board votes against going mask-optional
NEW DETAILS: The body of missing autistic man was found off River Road, police say
Cheslie Kryst pictured with Averee Bell.
‘You don’t know what’s going on behind a smile’: Death of former Miss North Carolina sparks mental health conversation
Novant Health NHRMC
Novant Health NHRMC leaders respond to questions about attack on emergency department employees
A house and several vehicles were set ablaze on Jan. 26, 2021.
Family that was victim of arson says incident was a race-related hate crime

Latest News

A brief warm-up ahead for SE NC
First Alert Forecast: unseasonably warm trend the next few days, changes ahead
A brief warm-up ahead for SE NC
Your First Alert Forecast for Tue. evening Feb. 1, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. afternoon, Feb. 1, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. afternoon, Feb. 1, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. afternoon, Feb. 1, 2022
First Alert Forecast: sharp warming trend to start February, then big changes