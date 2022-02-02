First Alert Forecast: feeling more like April than February before the next cold punch...

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Groundhog day to you! Winter or spring? Cold or warmth? Groundhogs have weighed in this Wednesday. Closest to home, Sir Walter Wally has predicted six more weeks of winter. Your First Alert Forecast has a bit of both seasons. Thursday and Friday will be the mildest days, especially on the mainland with temperatures in the comfortable 70s. Near the 50-degree surf, beaches and barrier islands may be several degrees chillier amid bouts of fog.

Catch your seven-day forecast including, eventually, more universal cooling along with a few rain chances, here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

