Brunswick County Board of Education approves return to mask-optional policy

The Brunswick County Board of Education voted Tuesday evening for the school system to return...
The Brunswick County Board of Education voted Tuesday evening for the school system to return to a mask-optional policy in school buildings effective Monday, February 14.
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Education voted Tuesday evening for the school system to return to a mask-optional policy in school buildings effective Monday, February 14.

The vote was 3:2 in favor of mask-optional.

Board members Steven Barger, Harry Lemon and David Robinson voted for the motion to move to mask-optional on February 14. Board member Robin Moffitt voted against, wanting to switch to mask-optional immediately. Board member Gerald Benton voted against, saying he preferred to keep masks mandatory.

The board voted last month to make masks mandatory for students and staff following an increase in COVID-19 cases and exposures. The school system’s COVID-19 dashboard reported 74 total active positive cases for the current week ending February 4, 2022. When the board voted on January 12 to revert to a mandate for masks, the dashboard reported 274 cases.

Also at Tuesday night’s meeting, the school board voted on an option to alleviate some of the overcrowding at Town Creek Elementary School. In a unanimous vote, board members voted to move fifth-graders from Town Creek Elementary to Town Creek Middle School, starting next school year.

