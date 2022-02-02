Senior Connect
Biden to send Fort Bragg troops to Europe amid Ukraine tension

(Source: U.S. Army Ft. Bragg website)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Pentagon says President Joe Biden is sending about 2,000 troops from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Poland and Germany this week, and sending part of an infantry squadron of roughly 1,000 troops based in Germany to Romania.

The military deployments come amid stalled talks with Russia over its military buildup at Ukraine’s borders.

Russia reacted angrily, calling the moves “destructive.”

Biden has said he will not put American troops in Ukraine to fight any Russian incursion, although the United States is supplying Ukraine with weapons to defend itself.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

