2021 Crime Report: WHA communities see 30 percent drop in crimes overall

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There is no doubt 2021 had some instances of violent crime that gained headlines, but some areas got a better crime report card than they did in years before.

As a whole, homicides, robberies and aggravated assaults are at their lowest point in over a decade. Properties owned by the Wilmington Housing Authority have seen a similar decrease: 30 percent, to be exact.

Cordia Sloan used to live in the Creekwood South. When it comes to crime, she says shootings were always top of mind.

“That was the basis of everything going on,” said Sloan. “Nine times out of ten, it wasn’t the residents, it was people coming in to visit.”

The hope is those memories of violence are just that — memories.

In 2021, violent crime in Wilmington Housing Authority communities dropped 43 percent. Property crime dropped 33 percent. Wilmington Police say that’s mainly because the people who live there are fed up with what’s happening in their backyards.

“Community involvement is a driving force for us,” said Lt. Leslie Irving. “If they see something or hear something happening, a lot of times they call it in.”

Help from area nonprofits is another factor to consider. Voyage is involved with kids in those communities — putting them on a path that leads away from crime.

“I think one of the main things is providing opportunities for people to participate in services and programs that relate to their needs,” said Voyage executive director Genna Wirth. “Getting kids off the street and giving them something to do — filling their time with positive, constructive enrichment opportunities such as the summer jobs program.”

Those efforts might play a role in the decrease in crime but that’s not the only factor to keep in mind. Sloan now works with Voyage and she believes housing quality issues have forced some people to leave.

“I think that because a lot of tenants are out of there, there are not places for people to go now or hang out,” said Sloan.

The question remains: when people move back to their homes and kids age out of Voyage programs, will crime rates stay low? Wirth and Sloan say yes — but it’ll take a village.

“We’re seeing more organizations work together,” said Wirth. “We’re seeing collaboration over competition, which is so important in creating long-lasting impacts.”

Neighbors hope those long-lasting impacts create long-lasting change.

“Would we like to reduce the number of homicides, the fatalities, down to zero? That would be awesome,” said Lt. Irving. “I think as long as we continue the partnership we continue to build with the community, with the nonprofit organizations, our faith-based community and our other law enforcement agencies, I think that will help combat the problems we are facing.”

