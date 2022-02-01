‘You don’t know what’s going on behind a smile’: Death of former Miss North Carolina sparks mental health conversation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The death of Cheslie Kryst, former Miss North Carolina and Miss USA, has sparked another mental health conversation — especially among women in the pageant world.

“She had a kind word for anyone but especially for the younger girls; she was a true example of reaching back and pulling up,” said Stacey Bell. “We’ve seen her when we saw her lose but we never saw her demeanor change. We learned a lot from her in her life and unfortunately, we are learning from her in her death as well.”

Stacey Bell and her daughter Averee met Cheslie about six years ago when Averee was competing in pageants. Cheslie quickly became Averee’s role model, but after hearing the devastating news there’s one memory Stacey just can’t get out of her head.

“Watching her and her mom. Her and her mom had a beautiful relationship. They were extremely close, they were so supportive — her entire family was completely supportive — but watching her and her mom interact was very inspiring as a mother of a daughter, as a mother of an African American daughter. That’ll be something that my heart truly breaks for her family, but as a mom, thinking about her mom has just . . . that’s painful,” Bell said.

And one thing that will always stick with Averee: “The thing that she would tell my daughter, the thing that really sticks out from the last time she talked to my daughter was, ‘Be happy. Don’t let anyone take your happiness. If this is what you want to do, do it. If this is not what you want to do, don’t do it because people can see if you’re not doing what you love to do,’” Bell said. “An amazing woman on stage and off — a true shining light that will be missed.”

Experts are stressing the importance of checking on friends and family.

“Having that ongoing communication with professionals, but also people in your circle who will listen to you, say that and not judge you for having those thoughts is really important,” said Rachel Crouse, program director at Coastal Horizons.

Crouse says it’s important to recognize the warning signs of someone who is suicidal, like a sudden change in behavior. “We know that making this decision is what someone believes is a solution, so they become less stressed, they actually start to become a little bit happier,” Crouse explained.

If you are struggling, help is available. The National Suicide Prevention lifeline is open 24/7. You can call 800-273-8255. There’s also an online chat option.

You can also text the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741 to be connected with a crisis counselor.

Starting July 16th, the three-digit 988 number will be available for everyone.

Stacey Bell says “I have reached out to my former dancers and my former students and just said ‘hey, I’m here if you need anything.’ I told my daughter, who’s 15, if you can’t talk to me, talk to your grandparents, talk to a friend, call some of your pageant friends, call anyone. I will pay for you to talk to someone, just don’t let that pain stay in your head and eat you up.”

Bell also remembers Cheslie’s social media posts about the importance of mental health and how she told others what she did to take care of herself. Another memory was Cheslie always having the biggest smile. Now Bell hopes that others hear the message and try to provide the help that’s needed to possibly save a life.

“You don’t know what’s going on behind closed doors, you don’t know what’s going on behind a smile,” Bell said. “I hope she knew she was loved, I hope she knew the impact that she had on people.”

