WPD searching for missing man
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:26 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Laron Erick Brown has been declared missing by the Wilmington Police Department.
Brown, who is 35 years old, 6 feet tall and 240 pounds, was last seen around 9 a.m. on Jan. 25. He was wearing jeans, black sweatpants and royal blue Nikes and is likely travelling without a vehicle. As always, you should call the WPD via (910) 343-3609 with information or call 911 if you see him.
