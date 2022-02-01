WPD searching for missing man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Laron Erick Brown has been declared missing by the Wilmington Police Department.

Brown, who is 35 years old, 6 feet tall and 240 pounds, was last seen around 9 a.m. on Jan. 25. He was wearing jeans, black sweatpants and royal blue Nikes and is likely travelling without a vehicle. As always, you should call the WPD via (910) 343-3609 with information or call 911 if you see him.

