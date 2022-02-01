Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

WPD searching for missing man

Laron Erick Brown is missing in Wilmington.
Laron Erick Brown is missing in Wilmington.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:26 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Laron Erick Brown has been declared missing by the Wilmington Police Department.

Brown, who is 35 years old, 6 feet tall and 240 pounds, was last seen around 9 a.m. on Jan. 25. He was wearing jeans, black sweatpants and royal blue Nikes and is likely travelling without a vehicle. As always, you should call the WPD via (910) 343-3609 with information or call 911 if you see him.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Missing autistic man found dead, police say
The operation resulted in a total of 34 arrests and 213 charges, 197 of which were felonies.
ALE investigation leads to more than 30 arrests in Columbus County
Karley Shay Davis was last seen at 1111 Bavarian Drive on Saturday
NHCSO searches for woman reported missing on Saturday
Former animal control director pled no contest to misdemeanor offense of failure to keep trust...
Nearly four years after arrest, felony charges dropped against former Animal Control Director
Three arrested after car break-ins, police chase

Latest News

Cheslie Kryst pictured with Averee Bell.
‘You don’t know what’s going on behind a smile’: Death of former Miss North Carolina sparks mental health conversation
Birth control. Picture good for 30 day use from 5-28-2021.
North Carolina bill to allow birth control without prescription
Federal employees to receive minimum wage increase
Federal employees receive pay bump
Programs bridging public schools and homeschooling are growing fast, but critics worry about...
Buy the Book: Public dollars pay for Netflix, trips to the zoo and karate lessons for kids learning from home