Seahawks set school record with 12th straight victory

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In front of a crowd of 4,310 in Trask Coliseum, the UNCW men’s basketball team defeated Drexel, 70-63, Monday night for its school-record 12th straight victory.

“I never thought we were out of it. Not with this group…never,” said UNCW coach Takayo Siddle. “I’m extremely proud of these guys. Our guys did what they usually do. They battled through adversity and never gave up. I’m speechless. “It was a great crowd and we couldn’t have done it without them. Drexel came out ready to play and came out with a purpose. We were down big. The crowd gave us energy, they gave us life.”

UNCW senior guard Jaylen Sims led all scorers with 19 points, while graduate guard Mike Okauru added 16.

The Seahawks will look to extend the winning streak when it kicks off a three-game road trip Thursday at Elon.

