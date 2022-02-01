Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Seahawks set school record with 12th straight victory

(Source: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In front of a crowd of 4,310 in Trask Coliseum, the UNCW men’s basketball team defeated Drexel, 70-63, Monday night for its school-record 12th straight victory.

“I never thought we were out of it. Not with this group…never,” said UNCW coach Takayo Siddle. “I’m extremely proud of these guys. Our guys did what they usually do. They battled through adversity and never gave up. I’m speechless. “It was a great crowd and we couldn’t have done it without them. Drexel came out ready to play and came out with a purpose. We were down big. The crowd gave us energy, they gave us life.”

UNCW senior guard Jaylen Sims led all scorers with 19 points, while graduate guard Mike Okauru added 16.

The Seahawks will look to extend the winning streak when it kicks off a three-game road trip Thursday at Elon.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Missing autistic man found dead, police say
The operation resulted in a total of 34 arrests and 213 charges, 197 of which were felonies.
ALE investigation leads to more than 30 arrests in Columbus County
Karley Shay Davis was last seen at 1111 Bavarian Drive on Saturday
NHCSO searches for woman reported missing on Saturday
Former animal control director pled no contest to misdemeanor offense of failure to keep trust...
Nearly four years after arrest, felony charges dropped against former Animal Control Director
Healthline- Vaping
Tobacco expert weighs in following medical incident involving Pender County student vaping

Latest News

Get Fit with 6: February Challenge
Get Fit with 6: February challenge
F3 fitness groups offers fitness, faith, and fellowship
Get Fit with 6: F3 Cape Fear combines faith, fitness, and fellowship to change lives and bring communities together
Cacok will be the fifth player in UNCW's basketball program to have his jersey retired
Cacok will be the fifth player in UNCW's basketball program to have his jersey retired
UNCW's men's basketball program plans to retire record-holder Devontae Cacok’s jersey during a...
UNCW to retire Cacok’s jersey during halftime of Feb. 19 game at Trask Coliseum