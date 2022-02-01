Senior Connect
Novant Health NHRMC leaders respond to questions about attack on emergency department employees

Novant Health NHRMC
Novant Health NHRMC(WECT)
By Kendall McGee
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center leaders on Tuesday addressed concerns about staff safety following a violent assault on two NHRMC hospital employees.

The WECT newsroom received countless concerned phone calls, emails and social media messages after the Jan. 18 arrest of Rothwell Simmons on attempted murder charges stemming from a “premeditated” attack against two female employees working in the emergency department.

‘I don’t know what the hell got into me:’ Man charged with attacking hospital workers appears before judge

Warrants say Simmons is accused of throwing one woman to the ground, knocking her out, and inflicting internal injuries. He was also charged for trying to break the neck of the other victim.

Due to a North Carolina law upping the penalty for hurting healthcare workers, Simmons’ bond was set at $7.5 million.

Novant Health introduces new facility names, looks back at 2021

During a virtual press conference Tuesday morning celebrating the year anniversary of the hospital’s partnership with Novant Health, WECT asked leadership whether or not NHRMC is doing anything different to protect employees following the attack and whether or not the proper protocols were followed the day of the attack.

“We’ve done a lot of looking at that incident and our team did everything that they could around that incident. There’s just re-education of team members’ awareness of their surroundings,” said Shelbourn Stevens, president of Novant Health’s Coastal Region and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center. “Right now, with the volume of behavioral health patients, we are seeing this across the nation, and their violent behavior. There’s really not a lot we could’ve done with this one incident, but the safety of our patients and our team members is at the forefront of everything that we do, so it’s a constant dialogue with our team with what we can do a little different. That’s where we are.”

While attacks this violent aren’t everyday occurrences, since the pandemic started there has been a national conversation about steep increases of attacks on healthcare workers.

Data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics shows healthcare workers are five times more likely to experience workplace violence than other workers. Novant Health’s executive vice president agrees the uptick in violence is an alarming trend that deserves serious attention.

“We’re seeing a tremendous escalation in workplace violence across the country, and I saw a recent report that over half of workplace violence incidents that occur in the entire country, occur in hospitals. This is extremely unfortunate because hospitals are places of healing and hope,” said John Gizdic, Novant Health Executive Vice President and Chief Business Development Officer. “Everything y’all report on in the evening news that goes on in our communities-- it comes through our emergency departments. And so we need the community’s help, we need the legislature’s help in ensuring that we can do everything possible to keep our healthcare heroes safe. We’re certainly trying to do that from our standpoint, and everything we can do, but it shouldn’t be acceptable for anyone to be assaulted while trying to take care of our community.”

According to the district attorney’s office Tuesday, there’s no updates on the criminal case against Rothwell Simmons and there’s no word on when the case could go before a judge again.

