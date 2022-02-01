Novant Health introduces new facility names, looks back at 2021

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health sent a release today with stats on 2021 and rebrands for several medical centers in New Hanover.

With NHRMC joining Novant Health, they adopted the Novant Health financial assistance policy. This policy allows a 100% write-off to qualified patients up to 300% of the federal poverty level. Novant Health NHRMC also administered more than 118,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Novant Health is also looking towards the future with a $600 million investment in major facilities and other expenses. They also plan to put $2.5 billion towards care for the region such as a planned 66-bed community hospital in Scotts Hill to be completed in 2024.

Some of the new facility names include:

• Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

• Novant Health Pender Medical Center.

• Novant Health New Hanover Orthopedic Hospital.

• Novant Health Betty H. Cameron Women’s & Children’s Hospital.

• Novant Health New Hanover Rehabilitation Hospital.

• Novant Health New Hanover Behavioral Health Hospital.

• Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Institute.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.