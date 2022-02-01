Senior Connect
NHC creates Port City United to implement community violence intervention initiatives

By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County announced Tuesday it is creating Port City United, a new department to facilitate, coordinate, and implement the community violence and intervention initiatives approved by commissioners in January 2022.

Port City United is to have three key elements:

  1. Outreach unit comprising outreach workers and mediators who will work within neighborhoods to intervene and help prevent violence.
  2. Call center (Port City United Connect) for the community to report violence or concerns. It will also monitor social media for potential threats.
  3. Non-profit partnerships that will provide schools with community resource coordinators to give students and families easy access to services.

“I am so proud of New Hanover County for taking action on this serious issue in our community,” said Board of Commission Chair Julia Olson-Boseman. “Port City United is desperately needed, as evidenced by the continual shootings and acts of violence we are seeing throughout Wilmington. More must be done. And this program and the people hired to make it a reality are an integral step in ensuring our youth and families get access to the resources they need in an equitable way, that conflicts can be resolved, violence can be stopped, and lives can be saved. Port City United is here to make positive change in our community.”

Opportunities include a Port City United director, data analyst, community mediation specialists, community outreach specialists, community resource coordinator liaison, and a Port City United Connect supervisor and specialists. The new jobs can be seen here.

Additionally, the county’s request for proposals for nonprofit-based community resources coordinators has been advertised and can be found here.

These coordinators will work in seven impact-zone identified schools: International School at Gregory, Snipes Academy of Art and Design, Forest Hills Global Elementary, Rachel Freeman School of Engineering, D.C. Virgo Preparatory Academy, Williston Middle School, and New Hanover High School, and connect students and families to community resources based on their needs.

The coordinators will work with parents and school personnel to provide case management and ensure educational, nutritional, health and social needs are met for students.

“This is a historic moment for our community, to begin the actionable work of putting a team in place for Port City United,” said County Manager Chris Coudriet. “This department and its components have been directly informed through the input of the community, subject matter experts, and those who have been directly impacted by violence. We have listened to those who know the issues best and the department was even named by a community member, so it is truly a community-driven initiative. I believe we are on the right track to create a program and a service that helps our residents and helps to prevent tragedies from happening in our neighborhoods. We must build our community up, and we will do that with Port City United.”

The new department, which is expected to be operational by April 2022, is reliant on collaboration and partnerships among community-based and faith-based organizations, businesses. and corporations to address community violence using evidence-based models and programs.

