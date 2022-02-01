New Hanover County School Board revisits mask mandate
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County School Board members are expected to take the monthly vote on face coverings Tuesday evening.
The board voted in January to make masks mandatory in school buildings following an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and exposures.
Last week, the school system’s dashboard reports nearly 700 new cases.
Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.