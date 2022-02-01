Senior Connect
New Hanover County School Board revisits mask mandate

(WECT News)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County School Board members are expected to take the monthly vote on face coverings Tuesday evening.

The board voted in January to make masks mandatory in school buildings following an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and exposures.

Last week, the school system’s dashboard reports nearly 700 new cases.

