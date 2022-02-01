Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Native American tribes reach $590 million settlement over opioids

The filing lays out the details of the settlements with Johnson & Johnson and distribution...
The filing lays out the details of the settlements with Johnson & Johnson and distribution companies AmerisoruceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson.(Source: Gray News)
By GEOFF MULVIHILL
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Native American tribes in the U.S. have reached settlements over the toll of opioids totaling $590 million with drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and the country’s three largest drug distribution companies, according to a court filing made Tuesday.

The filing in Cleveland lays out the details of the settlements with Johnson & Johnson and distribution companies AmerisoruceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson.

All federally recognized tribes will be able to participate in the settlements, even if they did not sue over opioids. Many tribes have been hit hard by the addiction and overdose crisis across the U.S.

The same companies are nearing the final stages of approval of settlements worth $26 billion with state and local governments across the U.S.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Missing autistic man found dead, police say
The operation resulted in a total of 34 arrests and 213 charges, 197 of which were felonies.
ALE investigation leads to more than 30 arrests in Columbus County
Karley Shay Davis was last seen at 1111 Bavarian Drive on Saturday
NHCSO searches for woman reported missing on Saturday
Former animal control director pled no contest to misdemeanor offense of failure to keep trust...
Nearly four years after arrest, felony charges dropped against former Animal Control Director
Cheslie Kryst pictured with Averee Bell.
‘You don’t know what’s going on behind a smile’: Death of former Miss North Carolina sparks mental health conversation

Latest News

A study examines the impact of drugs and overdoses on teens.
Study examines the impact of drug overdoses in teens
FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., responds to questions from reporters before a meeting with...
Manchin, key Democrat, says Build Back Better bill is ‘dead’
Attempted kidnapping in the Marigny
VIDEO: Woman escapes kidnapping attempt in New Orleans
Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia's security...
Putin offers more talks with West to defuse Ukraine tensions
Bridgewater College
Suspect arrested amid active shooter report at Virginia college