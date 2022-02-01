Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

HBCUs receive second day of bomb threats

Morgan State University in Baltimore is one of at least 13 historically Black colleges and...
Morgan State University in Baltimore is one of at least 13 historically Black colleges and universities across the country to receive a bomb threat.(WBFF via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Bomb threats forced several historically Black colleges and universities to go on lockdown early Tuesday morning.

Howard University in Washington, D.C. and Morgan State University in Baltimore are two of at least 13 HBCUs across the country to receive such threats.

Authorities at Howard determined there is no actual threat and reopened the campus after sweeping it for suspicious activity.

Morgan State is still assessing the situation.

Other schools in Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Kentucky and Mississippi also received threats Tuesday.

That comes after at least six HBCUs across the country received bomb threats Monday.

Howard has received three such threats so far this year.

Tuesday marks the start of Black History Month.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Missing autistic man found dead, police say
The operation resulted in a total of 34 arrests and 213 charges, 197 of which were felonies.
ALE investigation leads to more than 30 arrests in Columbus County
Karley Shay Davis was last seen at 1111 Bavarian Drive on Saturday
NHCSO searches for woman reported missing on Saturday
Former animal control director pled no contest to misdemeanor offense of failure to keep trust...
Nearly four years after arrest, felony charges dropped against former Animal Control Director
Healthline- Vaping
Tobacco expert weighs in following medical incident involving Pender County student vaping

Latest News

You can get your booster five months after your last Moderna or Pfizer vaccine and two months...
How long should I wait to get my booster after catching COVID-19?
FILE - This photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store on Feb. 9, 2019,...
Tesla recall: ‘Full Self-Driving’ software runs stop signs
FILE PHOTO - Michael Avenatti rests his case without testifying in his trial against Stormy...
Avenatti decides not to testify at trial vs. Stormy Daniels
A woman’s body was found inside a plastic container that was in a pickup truck, the Ascension...
Woman’s body found in plastic container in Louisiana truck