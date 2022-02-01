WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This month’s exercises will all be done on a stability ball. They are easy to find at sporting goods stores or even Walmart, and they are typically under ten dollars.

The focus will be three exercises working your glutes, inner and outer thigh, hamstrings, and core.

Stability Ball Squat Squeezes

- stand with the ball between your feet

-arms should be across you chest

-squat down touching your butt to the ball

-come up and squeeze with your legs

Stability Ball Leg Raises

-stand on one foot (you may need to hold onto a chair for balance)

-hold stability ball with your leg bent on the side of the knee

-other hand on the hip

-raise your leg while putting pressure with the ball on the side of the leg

Stability Ball Lying Leg/Hamstring Curls

-lay down on you back, hands to your side

-put your feet on top of the ball and raise your hips

-using your feet pull the ball toward your glutes then straight out

Get Fit with 6: February Challenge (Source: WECT)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.