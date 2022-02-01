Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: sharp warming trend to start February, then big changes

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:38 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a sunny and dry February 1 across the Cape Fear Region with temperatures streaking toward afternoon highs deep in the 50s.

A warming trend ought to deliver 60+ and 70+ readings for Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, although some beach and barrier island communities may be locally cooler and / or foggier near the 49-degree surf.

In your First Alert Forecast for the longer range, a few approaching and passing fronts will bring rain chances including 10% Wednesday, 20% Thursday, 40% Friday, 20% Saturday, and 40% Sunday, and 10% Monday.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App.

