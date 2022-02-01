Family who was victim of arson says incident was a race-related hate crime

BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A family who was the victim of arson in Beulaville has broken its silence on the incident that happened in late January.

The fire broke out at 2:45 a.m. on Jan. 26, and the Duplin County Sheriff confirmed the SBI has ruled the fire as arson.

Beverly Judge, who was in the home when it was set on fire, said she was awakened by noises coming from the kitchen, caused by the fire, and was able to escape.

When she got outside, she saw that a car on the property also had been set on fire and called 911.

Rebecca Judge is the owner of the house, which has been in her family for 60 years. The loss of the home was a devastating blow. Fortunately, her daughter who was inside of the home was able to get out of the burning building without injuries. However, the incident did leave emotional wounds on the family.

“There is another thing that is devastating, and it is just to realize up close and personal that there are people in our home town, county, or state who are so evil that they would do a thing like this. It lies heavily on my heart,” Rebecca Judge said.

As the family’s matriarch, she had one message to the perpetrator of the crime.

“Whoever you are that did this to us, if you are watching, I want you to know, first of all I will pray for you because you are sick. There is no need to run and hide, you cannot hide, God’s got your number and he knows where you are and you will be fleshed out and served your just dues,” she said.

While the SBI has not released more information about the fire, Beverly Judge said her family believes it knows why the home was targeted.

“We called this press conference to shed light that we are in firm belief that this was a racially-motivated hate crime,” she said.

Nick Greene, Director for District 15 NAACP, said that since this is an ongoing investigation, the family was not able to speak about specifics that led to the fire or events immediately after it. However, they were steadfast in the belief that this was racially motivated.

