COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants mini basketball goal for students

By Frances Weller
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Most elementary school children aren’t able to shoot into a standard basketball goal. They’re too short. That’s why Heather Duncan of Williams Township Elementary is asking for help to purchase a smaller basketball goal.

Duncan is asking for donations through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for projects.

“Basketball is always a hard unit to teach to younger kids because of the variety of skill levels and lack of self confidence,” Duncan says on her DonorsChoose page. “Most students who aren’t able to shoot into the 10-foot goal, give up quickly and lose interest in the sport, while others who can make the baskets enjoy it. Students who are smaller or shorter may struggle more to shoot into a goal that high.”

Duncan, who coaches the children at Williams Township, would like to purchase a Bison Easy-Up-6-in-one mini goal. She believes students will gain more confidence when they are able to make layups and basketball shots. The goal can be adjusted.

The set is not cheap. Duncan needs $1,841 to buy the items which has been vetted through DonorsChoose. Once she is fully funded, DonorsChoose will purchase the mini goal and accessories and deliver them to the school.

If you would like to donate to Coach Duncan’s project, click here.

