Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

California firefighter fatally shot while responding to fire

Police say a 67-year-old man was detained at the scene and that officers recovered a firearm. (KOVR, STOCKTON FIRE DEPARTMENT, STOCKTON POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:30 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) - Officials say a veteran central California firefighter was fatally shot when he and others responded to a report of a dumpster fire and authorities arrested a suspect.

Fire Capt. Max Fortuna, 47, was shot before dawn Monday in the city of Stockton and died at a hospital.

The shooting happened while firefighters responded around 4:45 a.m. to a dumpster fire that spread to a building, police said.

Fire Capt. Max Fortuna, 47, was fatally shot while responding to a call. He was a firefighter...
Fire Capt. Max Fortuna, 47, was fatally shot while responding to a call. He was a firefighter for more than two decades and is survived by his wife and two adult children, officials say.(Source: Stockton Fire Dept, KOVR via CNN)

Police say a 67-year-old man was detained at the scene and that officers recovered a firearm.

Homicide detectives are trying to determine what led up to the shooting.

Officials say Fortuna was a firefighter for more than two decades and is survived by his wife and two adult children.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Missing autistic man found dead, police say
The operation resulted in a total of 34 arrests and 213 charges, 197 of which were felonies.
ALE investigation leads to more than 30 arrests in Columbus County
Karley Shay Davis was last seen at 1111 Bavarian Drive on Saturday
NHCSO searches for woman reported missing on Saturday
Former animal control director pled no contest to misdemeanor offense of failure to keep trust...
Nearly four years after arrest, felony charges dropped against former Animal Control Director
Three arrested after car break-ins, police chase

Latest News

Police say a 67-year-old man was detained at the scene and that officers recovered a firearm.
Calif. firefighter killed in shooting while responding to call
Cheslie Kryst pictured with Averee Bell.
‘You don’t know what’s going on behind a smile’: Death of former Miss North Carolina sparks mental health conversation
Death of former Miss North Carolina sparks mental health conversation
Locals who knew Cheslie Kryst speak about her being a positive role model
Nurse Lydia Holly prepares a child's COVID-19 vaccine dose, on Nov. 3, 2021, at Children's...
AP source: US urges Pfizer to apply for under-5 COVID shots