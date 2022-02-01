Senior Connect
Brunswick County teacher saves child’s life, receives award


On Tuesday, Board of Education Chairman Steven Barger presented Blake Hobbs with the district’s first Chairman’s Award to recognize his heroic actions.(Brunswick County Schools)
By Kassie Simmons
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Every parent’s nightmare became a reality at North Brunswick High School last week when a child lost consciousness when he choked on his food during lunch.

“The child was blue-- Matias,” said teacher’s assistant Blake Hobbs. “I hate to say this, but I thought he had already passed.”

A normal afternoon at North Brunswick High turned into a moment of panic when Hobbs noticed something very wrong.

Matias McCain has special needs and is nonverbal. When he choked on a cookie last Monday, he couldn’t easily get help from one of the teachers in the room. When Hobbs saw him, he was already unconscious and turning purple.

Hobbs has a background in medicine, so he knew what to do.

“I started the Heimlich Maneuver and he wasn’t responding,” said Hobbs. “I rolled him over and started back thrusts and I felt something break loose.”

Still, he says it was likely the scariest moment of his career and a moment that will stick with him forever.

“I’d never seen nothing like it--a child in that condition,” said Hobbs. “I stayed calm, but I wasn’t inside. When it was all over, I went to the bathroom and I cried about 20 minutes. It shook me up.”

His quick thinking helped save the boy’s life, leaving his family forever grateful and Hobbs with special recognition from Brunswick County Schools: the first-ever Chairman’s Award.

“Hearing about how modest he was about the actions he took that day, it kind of warmed my heart a bit and I wanted to come shake his hand really tight and thank him,” said Board of Education Chairman Steven Barger.

“I was grateful I was able to send him home to his parents,” said Hobbs. “That’s the thing I was most grateful about.”

Heather McCain says her son snapped right back to his normal self after the choking incident. What keeps her up at night is thinking about how her family’s lives would have changed had her son’s teacher not come to the rescue.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

