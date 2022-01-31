Senior Connect
Wilmington hosts family movie nights for Black History Month

Check out the weekly movie nights for Black History Month.(tcw-wxix)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Parks and Recreation Department is hosting several free family movie nights to celebrate Black History Month.

The events will be every Friday of this month at 5:30 p.m. in the MLK Center at 401 South Eight Street. They even provide free popcorn. Anyone under 14 needs to bring an adult, and everyone planning to attend needs to pre-register online.

  • Black Panther (PG-13): Feb. 4 at 5:30 p.m.
  • Radio (PG): Feb. 11 at 5:30 p.m.
  • Corrina, Corrina (PG): Feb. 18 at 5:30 p.m.
  • Ruby Bridges (PG): Feb. 25 at 5:30 p.m.

