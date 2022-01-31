Senior Connect
Wilmington to consider $2.1 million in funding towards fire department

The WFD's station on Shipyard Blvd
By Joshua Boulet
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council will meet tomorrow, Feb. 1, at 6:30 p.m. to discuss ARPA funding distribution, a couple rezoning requests and additional funding for the Wilmington Fire Department.

Developers have applied to rezoning one acre of land at 6817 Greenville Loop Road for multi-family housing. Developers plan to build 10 duplexes at the site with bicycle parking and a sidewalk connection to the future Greenville Loop Trail. The development isn’t expected to impact traffic significantly and was approved 7-0 by the Wilmington Planning Commission.

Also on the agenda: $2.1 million towards hiring 12 more firefighters to fill positions at the upcoming WFD station six. These funds would be distributed over a period of three years, and the station is expected to be built by Summer 2023.

Wilmington continues to distribute ARPA funding. For tomorrow, the council will consider entering a $250,000 agreement with the Cape Fear Collective for affordable housing and a $100,000 agreement with Genesis Block to provide small business entrepreneurial opportunities.

You can view the full agenda here before the meeting, or you can check out the archive on the City of Wilmington website.

The meeting will be streamed live on YouTube and GTV at 6:30 p.m. tomorrow.

