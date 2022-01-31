Senior Connect
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane of S. Third St. shut down for emergency water repair

A lane of S. Third Street at Kidder Street is closed to traffic Monday, Jan. 31, while crews...
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A lane of S. Third Street at Kidder Street is closed to traffic Monday, Jan. 31, while crews make an emergency water main repair.

“The righthand northbound lane of the 1200 and 1300 blocks of South Third Street is closed before and after Kidder Street. Turns from Third Street onto Kidder Street will not be allowed,” CFPUA stated in a news release. “The 300 block of Kidder Street, between South Third and South Fourth streets, is closed to all but local traffic. Local traffic should access the 300 block of Kidder Street from South Fourth Street.”

CFPUA officials expect the closure to remain in effect until approximately 9 p.m.

