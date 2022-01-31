Tobacco expert weighs in following medical incident involving Pender County student vaping

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - For years vaping has been touted as a safe alternative to smoking cigarettes. Even the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says vaping can be a safer alternative for those already addicted to smoking, there are still health risks associated with vaping. That is something folks in Pender County Schools know all too well after a student was sent to the hospital due to vaping.

“Earlier today, there was a student health emergency that was caused by vaping at one of our high schools. First responders deployed preventive medicine during this emergency and the student was transported to a local hospital. This crisis provides all of us with a reminder of the very real dangers of vaping, and the actual harm it can cause,” Pender County Schools wrote in a press release.

Ernest Watts serves as the region 8 tobacco control officer and serves Southeastern North Carolina. He said vaping is still a major concern, especially for younger people due in large part to flavors, peer pressure, and the everchanging technology.

“There are over 7,000 different flavors and most of them are the candy/fruity those types of things which appeal to young people, not older individuals. And then it’s the technology of it some examples, this is a vape e-hookah pen which looks like a writing pen to that extent. This is another vaping which looks like an easy in the back pocket, back wallet that extent, it’s the new cool technologies,” he said, demonstrating several vaping devices.

Despite Pender County Schools implementation of a full ban on tobacco-related products, which includes vape pens and electronic cigarettes, vaping is still a concern on campuses. Unlike cigarettes, vaping does not create smoke, instead, it produces an aerosol that dissipates in the air quickly, without the lingering smell of smoke.

“In case anyone is unaware, electronic cigarettes, vaporizers, other electronic smoking devices even if they do not contain tobacco or nicotine, all lighted and smokeless tobacco products, and any other items reasonably resembling tobacco are considered tobacco products and their use is prohibited in school buildings, on school campuses, and in or on any other school property owned or operated by the School Board,” according to Pender County Schools.

Vapes and e-cigarettes previously were sold in a number of different flavors, in 2020 the Food and Drug Administration banned flavored vapes except for tobacco and menthol flavors. These flavors and a lack of education about the dangers of these products have led to a sharp rise in the younger population.

“E-cigarettes have been the most commonly used tobacco product among youth since 2014,” according to the CDC. “About 1 of every 5 high school students (19.6%) reported in 2020 that they used electronic cigarettes in the past 30 days—a decrease from 27.5% in 2019.”

Pender County Schools has not provided an update on the student’s status after being hospitalized, but they did issue a statement about school safety and health.

“The health and safety of our students, faculty and staff is paramount. Thankfully instances of emergency response are rare occurrences, and we’re thankful for the quick actions taken by all parties involved. While the use of tobacco is a personal choice, it is not allowed on any Pender County Schools campus, building or facility in accordance with state law. PCS will continue to work with the county health department to provide information and access to support systems and programs to encourage students to abstain from the use of tobacco products,” Pender County Schools Spokesman Bob Fankboner said.

Questionable safety

The CDC suggests vaping can be helpful for those who already smoke, but say that it is not safe for people who do not already smoke, or younger people.

“E-cigarettes are not safe for youth, young adults, pregnant adults, as well as adults who do not currently use tobacco products,” according to the CDC.

Although vapes are legally sold to deliver nicotine, the addition of THC, the psychoactive chemical in marijuana, has become popular over the years, and have contributed in large part to health problems credited to vaping.

“Nationwide, 82% of patients hospitalized with e-cigarette or vaping, product use–associated lung injury (EVALI) reported tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-containing product use. Vitamin E acetate, an additive to THC-containing e-cigarette, or vaping, products, is strongly linked to the EVALI outbreak,” according to the CDC.

Aside from THC, the CDC also lists a number of potentially dangerous chemicals inside of e-cigarettes including:

“Nicotine

Ultrafine particles that can be inhaled deep into the lungs

Flavoring such as diacetyl, a chemical linked to a serious lung disease

Volatile organic compounds

Cancer-causing chemicals

Heavy metals such as nickel, tin, and lead”

For those looking to stop smoking, Watts said people can go to QuitlineNC for cessation counseling and other help to stop using nicotine.

