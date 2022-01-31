Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: launching into February with a brief warming trend

Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Jan. 30, 2022
By Gannon Medwick
Jan. 31, 2022
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - January, a memorably unsettled and wintry month for the Cape Fear Region, is coming to an end on a peaceful note. For this Monday, the 31st, expect dry skies, afternoon high temperatures in the middle and upper 50s, and light breezes. Sunset is 5:40 - much more generously late than the 5:13 it was on the first of the year.

Your seven-day forecast features a brief run of even milder temperatures and an eventual rain chance or two: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Extend your outlook deeper into February with a ten-day forecast on your always-free WECT Weather App and remember to set your location for best results!

