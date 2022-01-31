Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: a brief warming trend to start February

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. afternoon, Jan. 31, 2022...
By Claire Fry
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - January, a memorably unsettled and wintry month for the Cape Fear Region, is coming to an end on a peaceful note. For this Monday evening, the 31st, expect clear skies and temperatures to tumble into the lower 30s with pockets of 20s.

Noticeably warmer temperatures are in the forecast in the coming days with an eventual rain chance or two. Check out your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Extend your outlook deeper into February with a ten-day forecast on your always-free WECT Weather App and remember to set your location for best results!

