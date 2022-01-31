First Alert Forecast: a brief warming trend to start February

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - January, a memorably unsettled and wintry month for the Cape Fear Region, is coming to an end on a peaceful note. For this Monday evening, the 31st, expect clear skies and temperatures to tumble into the lower 30s with pockets of 20s.

If you blinked you missed it, but Wilmington finally broke its four-plus-year measurable snow drought this past weekend. Half an inch was the official Saturday morning tally. Nice shot from Tony Turner right here! No snow in the forecast this week... pic.twitter.com/eYzCJDLGFz — Gannon Medwick (@medwick) January 31, 2022

Noticeably warmer temperatures are in the forecast in the coming days with an eventual rain chance or two. Check out your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Extend your outlook deeper into February with a ten-day forecast on your always-free WECT Weather App and remember to set your location for best results!

