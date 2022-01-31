Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Dolce&Gabbana to drop animal fur in its collections

People stand outside the Dolce & Gabbana store on Fifth Avenue, Nov. 21, 2021, in New York.
People stand outside the Dolce & Gabbana store on Fifth Avenue, Nov. 21, 2021, in New York.(Source: AP Photo/Pamela Hassell, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:04 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILAN (AP) - Dolce&Gabbana announced Monday that it would stop using animal fur in all its collections starting this year, and transition to eco-friendly faux fur.

The Milan fashion house joins other luxury brands, including Armani, Gucci, Prada and Moncler, in adhering to guidelines set by the Fur Free Alliance, a network of animal rights groups around the world.

“Dolce&Gabbana is working toward a more sustainable future that can’t contemplate the use of animal fur,” Dolce&Gabbana communications and marketing officer Fedele Usai said in a statement.

PJ Smith, the fashion policy director of the Human Society of the United States and the Humane Society International, said “ending the use of fur creates a higher standard for what is acceptable in fashion.”

Italy has banned fur farming from this year, joining about 20 countries that have either banned or limited fur farming over the last two decades.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karley Shay Davis was last seen at 1111 Bavarian Drive on Saturday.
NHCSO search for woman reported missing on Saturday
Three arrested after car break-ins, police chase
Healthline- Vaping
High school student has health emergency from vaping
Anyone with information that would lead to finding either of these women (Left: Dynasty, Right:...
Two women are missing from Bladen County
Two kids go above and beyond to help out by starting their own nonprofit to make sure the...
Wilmington kids start nonprofit ‘Helping Hearts’ to aid homeless community

Latest News

Here's how you can file your taxes for free in New Hanover
Local programs offer free tax preparation in New Hanover
Check out the weekly movie nights for Black History Month.
Wilmington hosts family movie nights for Black History Month
Iveonna Turner, 20, faces a murder charge related to an alleged altercation that caused another...
Ala. woman accused of killing unborn child in assault
When the temperature drops below 40 degrees Fahrenheit, the iguanas go into a sort of suspended...
Cold temperatures cause iguanas to fall from trees in Florida