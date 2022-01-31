Azalea Garden Tour returns after two-year hiatus

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a two-year hiatus, the Cape Fear Garden Club’s Azalea Garden Tour is returning in April.

The tour will take place April 8-10 and will feature 13 gardens.

Tickets for the tour are available at www.capefeargardenclub.org, the Azalea Festival Ticket Office, or at the individual gardens.

A free ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m. at the home of Tom and Kate Fetzer. Parking for those attending the ribbon cutting will be at at Longleaf Park, Shelter #4 (314 Pine Grove Drive). Free round-trip bus service from the park to the ribbon cutting will be available from 8 a.m. to noon.

The Azalea Garden Tour kicks off at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, April 8.

“The 13 individual gardens include two public gardens and eleven private gardens,” a news release states. “The private gardens include chickens, a natural swimming hole, tapped longleaf pines, and a ‘certified’ wildlife habitat. The gardens are located from downtown through Forest Hills to Wrightsville Beach.

“Two gardens are on Quail Run Road off of Greenville Loop, one garden is in College Acres, four gardens are on Forest Hills Drive, one garden is on Colonial Drive, one garden is on South Live Oak Parkway, and two gardens are on Grace Street in downtown Wilmington.”

The gardens are open until 5 p.m. each day of the tour.

Children under the age of 12 are admitted free of charge.

