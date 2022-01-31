Senior Connect
ALE investigation leads to more than 30 arrests in Columbus County

The operation resulted in a total of 34 arrests and 213 charges, 197 of which were felonies.(WRDW)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A months-long investigation by the N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) led to more than 30 arrests in Columbus County on Jan. 28.

“The operation addressed the illegal sales of guns, drugs and alcohol from ABC-licensed businesses and residences throughout Columbus County,” a news release from the N.C. Department of Public Safety states.

Before dawn on Jan. 28, local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies partnered to serve 32 people with felony arrest warrants, as well as a residential search warrant. Officials say 21 people were taken into custody while 11 are still at large.

The operation resulted in a total of 34 arrests and 213 charges, 197 of which were felonies. Special agents seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, oxycodone, Adderall, Suboxone, marijuana, non-taxpaid alcoholic beverages and five firearms.

“The success of this operation was the direct result of hard work and cooperation put forth by each agency who participated in the investigation,” said Bryan House, Director of ALE. “Through proactive efforts like this, we hope to make each community safer throughout Columbus County.”

Also participating in the operation were Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Chadbourn Police Department, Whiteville Police Department, Tabor City Police Department, Fair Bluff Police Department, N.C. Department of Revenue, N.C. Probation and Parole, U.S. Marshal’s Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Homeland Security, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

