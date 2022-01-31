Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Ala. woman accused of killing unborn child in assault

Iveonna Turner, 20, faces a murder charge related to an alleged altercation that caused another...
Iveonna Turner, 20, faces a murder charge related to an alleged altercation that caused another woman to lose her early-term fetus. She is being held on $500,000 bond.(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:27 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An Alabama woman is charged with killing another woman’s unborn child during an altercation. However, the suspect claims she is the victim of that physical encounter.

Police arrested 20-year-old Iveonna Samone Turner on a murder charge Friday night, WTVY reports.

Investigators say evidence indicates that Turner kicked and punched the 37-year-old victim, her boyfriend’s mother, in the stomach, causing her to lose the early-term fetus.

However, Turner denies that claim and portrays herself as the victim, saying she was attacked by her boyfriend and his mother. Turner alleges they “jumped” her during the Jan. 24 squabble, per a protection from abuse request she filed Thursday in Houston County Court.

Court documents show Turner and her boyfriend have an 8-week-old child together.

Turner is being held on $500,000 bond on the murder charge.

A hearing on the protection abuse request is set for Feb. 10.

Copyright 2022 WTVY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karley Shay Davis was last seen at 1111 Bavarian Drive on Saturday.
NHCSO search for woman reported missing on Saturday
Three arrested after car break-ins, police chase
Healthline- Vaping
High school student has health emergency from vaping
Anyone with information that would lead to finding either of these women (Left: Dynasty, Right:...
Two women are missing from Bladen County
Two kids go above and beyond to help out by starting their own nonprofit to make sure the...
Wilmington kids start nonprofit ‘Helping Hearts’ to aid homeless community

Latest News

People stand outside the Dolce & Gabbana store on Fifth Avenue, Nov. 21, 2021, in New York.
Dolce&Gabbana to drop animal fur in its collections
Here's how you can file your taxes for free in New Hanover
Local programs offer free tax preparation in New Hanover
Check out the weekly movie nights for Black History Month.
Wilmington hosts family movie nights for Black History Month
When the temperature drops below 40 degrees Fahrenheit, the iguanas go into a sort of suspended...
Cold temperatures cause iguanas to fall from trees in Florida