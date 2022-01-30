Wilmington kids start nonprofit ‘Helping Hearts’ to aid homeless community

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two kids go above and beyond to help out by starting their own nonprofit to make sure the unhoused have what they need.

“They just decided one day and said ‘mom, can we start a business just passing stuff out to the homeless?’'” said Kelsey Thomas, Julian and Jeffrey’s mother.

Julian, 6, and Jeffrey, 9, started Helping Hearts at the beginning of the year. Her mom posted it to Next Door and it took off.

“I didn’t know it was actually going to get this big,” said Thomas. “Like 200 people responded. The first time we did it, a ton of people came out. Our whole truck was filled with items.”

The family collects a number of items including winter wear, food and toiletries. When they receive monetary donations, the boys ask the homeless community what they need. During their last shopping trip, it went towards buying seven sleeping bags to help people stay warm on cold nights.

“It makes you feel warm and nice on the inside,” said Jeffrey. “Makes you feel golden.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.