NHCSO search for woman reported missing on Saturday

Karley Shay Davis was last seen at 1111 Bavarian Drive on Saturday.
Karley Shay Davis was last seen at 1111 Bavarian Drive on Saturday.(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman this morning.

Karley Shay Davis, 24, was reported missing yesterday. She was last seen at 1111 Bavarian Drive. Authorities do not know what she was wearing when she disappeared.

Davis is 5′1″ and weighs between 85 and 90 lbs. She has blue eyes and long hair. She has tattoos on both wrists: an exclamation point on her right wrist, the word “aree” on her left.

If you see her or know where she may be, call the New Hanover County Sheriff’s’ Office at (910) 798-4200.

