First Alert Forecast: below-average temps again, warmup next week

Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, Jan. 29, 2022
By Claire Fry
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a wintry Sunday across the Cape Fear Region. After a morning that featured upper 10s and lower 20s, expect an afternoon with sun intervals and temperatures struggling through the 30s and 40s. Highs should be capped in the middle and upper 40s. And by Monday morning? Expect not-as-cold lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

For those of you that have been missing warm weather, I have good news for you! Catch your seven-day forecast, including a sharp warmup for early February, here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or... customize your location and extend your outlook deeper into the new month any time with your WECT Weather App!

