From views to environmental impacts, wind-energy advocates offer Brunswick County a chance to learn more

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Wind energy has been a topic of debate in Coastal North Carolina for several years, but a new plan that appears to be moving ahead has some residents asking questions as to what the turbines could mean for them.

Jamie Simmons works with the Southeastern Wind Coalition – a group dedicated to promoting wind energy. She was just one supporter of offshore wind at a townhall style meeting in Southport on Friday.

She says this technology could help replace our dependence on fossil fuels.

“This project here will be about 2.8 gigawatts which is comparable to about two fossil fuel or nuclear plants --- it’s a lot of power,” she said.

That project would place about 120 wind turbines off the Brunswick County Coast, and they are not small reaching heights around 800-feet. As the state and the country turn towards reducing carbon footprints, wind energy is a viable solution, but there are those who have reservations about having wind farms here.

That’s why advocates for the energy source offered folks a closer look at what these wind turbines could mean for the future of energy in the state. Simmons said there are people who have concerns about the seemingly new technology, but it’s something that has been around since the early 90s.

“It’s absolutely an existing technology it’s just new to us. Certainly, understandable that there are questions surrounding that but it is absolutely an established technology,” she said.

Resistance from some

Many beach towns are reluctant to have the wind farms off their coast -- with fears it could hinder picturesque ocean views -- and in turn, hurt tourism. That was one of the bigger talking points on Friday, but mockup photographs showed just how small these turbines would appear, being so far offshore. The impact on views would be minimal according to Simmons, but that was just one of the concerns people had.

While offshore wind energy is one of the cleanest energy sources, there are still some who oppose it. In Brunswick County, the board of commissioners voted to oppose offshore wind turbines within 24 miles of the coast. Despite that, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management opened a lease for the Wilmington East Wind Energy Area which is about 22 miles off the coast of Brunswick County.

Cain Faircloth is a fishing charter captain – and he fears what these turbines could mean for his business.

“Our big concerns when it comes to fish is, is It going to push the fish away from us, around us and away from us, and with the electricity that it is generating, what is that going to do them and their internal components and their GPS?” he said.

According to experts, the environmental impacts will absolutely be looked over before any steel goes into the water. Bird migrations are also a concern for environmentalists, but again, the federal government would be tasked with ensuring this green energy source, doesn’t leave the environment worse than before.

