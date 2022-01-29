Senior Connect
Three arrested after car break-ins, police chase

(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Three people were arrested and charged early Saturday morning after Wilmington Police Department responded to a call about individuals breaking into vehicles.

According to WPD, officers were dispatched to the Indy West apartment complex off Carolina Beach Road just before 3 am, and witnessed the suspects breaking into a truck.

When police arrived, the individuals fled the scene and hit a nearby police car. That police officer was not injured, and the crash only caused minor damage.

The officers pursued the vehicle to the 3700 block of Carolina Beach Road, where the suspects fled on foot.

Police pursued the subjects on foot, and arrested 23-year-old Tyrika Lashay Wilson, along with 14 and 15 year-old juveniles.

Wilson is charged with fail to give info or aid to an injured person, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, two counts of Breaking/Entering a Motor Vehicle, Assault on Government Official, Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, and Resist/Delay Obstruct LEO.

Wilson is being held at the NHCSO Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond. The two juveniles were both charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle, and later released to their parents.

Two guns were located during the search.

The Wilmington Police Department wants to remind people to lock your car doors, and if you own a firearm, make sure it is out of the vehicle at night and secured.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

