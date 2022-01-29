State Attorney General presents NC NAACP President with Dogwood Award

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - State Attorney General Josh Stein was in Wilmington on Friday afternoon, where he presented Deborah Dicks Maxwell with the Dogwood Award for 2021.

Maxwell is a Wilmington native, and was the President of the New Hanover Chapter of the NAACP. She recently made the move to President of the North Carolina NAACP, a big step in her career.

“My life has been spent working for the people of North Carolina, or wherever I reside,” said Maxwell. “So it’s always gratifying, it doesn’t have to be, to be recognized. Because whether I’m recognized or not, I’m going to continue working for the people.”

Thirty six people in North Carolina received the award, including four from southeastern North Carolina.

The purpose of the Dogwood Award is to award members of the community for their work to keep people safe, happy, and healthy in their communities.

“Deborah Dicks Maxwell has dedicated her entire career to try and make things better for other people,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “She is a worthy recipient of the Dogwood Award from the Department of Justice.”

Maxwell went on to say that she will continue her work for the communities of North Carolina serving as the NAACP President.

“I think everything helps further the purpose and it helps people realize that I’m not just a name,” said Maxwell. “I’m someone who has truly been dedicated to people and causes within this state and country.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.