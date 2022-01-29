First Alert Forecast: wintry Saturday, warmup next week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a wintry Saturday across the Cape Fear Region. Batches of flurries and occasional snow bursts will be fun to look at and could whiten the ground in spots early. Most road surfaces will be either wet or dry but, to the extent some may get briefly slushy, take it easy just in case.

Saturday afternoon will have sun intervals as dry and bitter winds whisk any leftover snow away. Bundle up to brace for temperatures struggling through the 30s and wind chills often mired in the 20s. And by Sunday morning? Expect people-pets-plants-pipes-type cold with lows in the upper 10s and lower 20s. Brrrr for sure!

Catch your seven-day forecast, including a sharp warmup for early February, here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

