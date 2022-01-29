Cape Fear Clinic offers different COVID-19 treatments and therapies to community

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Many people think that they have to travel to larger cities to receive COVID-19 treatments and therapies, and COO Jennifer Buxton is disputing those thoughts.

Cape Fear Clinic, located in Wilmington, offers their COVID-19 services to anyone who qualifies for them. Usually, they only serve the uninsured and low-income adult patients, but wanted to be a resource for their community during the pandemic.

“Not only are we making that person feel better,” said Buxton. “But we’re keeping them out of a hospital bed, keeping that bed free for somebody that does need that hospital bed. That’s why this all becomes this big community concerted effort.”

The clinic offers the monoclonal antibody treatments to those who have COVID-19, but aren’t sick enough to be put in the hospital yet. So that hopefully, they avoid that fate.

“We weren’t required to participate in the therapeutics,” said Buxton. “But it’s one of the things that we felt we were capable of doing in order to do our part in the community.”

Cape Fear Clinic also offers the new recently FDA approved drug, Evusheld. The drug is administered before someone becomes infected with COVID, and is focused on people who aren’t able to get the vaccine because of serious medical conditions. This drug was a major step for those who are immunocompromised.

“It has a very small group of people that it’s designed for,” said Buxton. “It doesn’t have a big need. What we wanted to do was make sure we have it on hand, because we are going to have people who need it.”

They do require appointments for their COVID-19 services and therapies.

You can find out how to make an appointment and more information on the clinic by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.