Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Cape Fear Clinic offers different COVID-19 treatments and therapies to community

Cape Fear Clinic offers their COVID-19 treatments to anyone who is eligible.
Cape Fear Clinic offers their COVID-19 treatments to anyone who is eligible.(WECT)
By Anna Austin Boyers
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Many people think that they have to travel to larger cities to receive COVID-19 treatments and therapies, and COO Jennifer Buxton is disputing those thoughts.

Cape Fear Clinic, located in Wilmington, offers their COVID-19 services to anyone who qualifies for them. Usually, they only serve the uninsured and low-income adult patients, but wanted to be a resource for their community during the pandemic.

“Not only are we making that person feel better,” said Buxton. “But we’re keeping them out of a hospital bed, keeping that bed free for somebody that does need that hospital bed. That’s why this all becomes this big community concerted effort.”

The clinic offers the monoclonal antibody treatments to those who have COVID-19, but aren’t sick enough to be put in the hospital yet. So that hopefully, they avoid that fate.

“We weren’t required to participate in the therapeutics,” said Buxton. “But it’s one of the things that we felt we were capable of doing in order to do our part in the community.”

Cape Fear Clinic also offers the new recently FDA approved drug, Evusheld. The drug is administered before someone becomes infected with COVID, and is focused on people who aren’t able to get the vaccine because of serious medical conditions. This drug was a major step for those who are immunocompromised.

“It has a very small group of people that it’s designed for,” said Buxton. “It doesn’t have a big need. What we wanted to do was make sure we have it on hand, because we are going to have people who need it.”

They do require appointments for their COVID-19 services and therapies.

You can find out how to make an appointment and more information on the clinic by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WPD is on the scene of a shooting in the 200 block of N. 31st Street
Victim of 31st Street shooting dies in hospital
Former Chadbourn police chief Anthony Spivey during an interview with WECT in 2018.
Former Chadbourn Police Chief accused of stealing catalytic converters
Anyone with information that would lead to finding either of these women (Left: Dynasty, Right:...
Two women are missing from Bladen County
Healthline- Vaping
High school student has health emergency from vaping
Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening Jan. 28, 2022
First Alert Forecast: Saturday snow, Wednesday warmup

Latest News

Health leaders discuss COVID-19 trends in New Hanover County
COVID-19 positivity rate in five-county region is higher than state average
At-home COVID-19 tests
Health leaders discuss COVID-19 trends in New Hanover County
Healthline- Vaping
High school student has health emergency from vaping
Everybody is welcome to use the testing sites and no photo ID or proof of health insurance is...
COVID-19 mass testing sites coming to Wilmington and Brunswick County