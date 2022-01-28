Wilmington Police Department swears in 11 new officers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Eleven new officers were sworn in to the Wilmington Police Department (WPD) Friday afternoon.

After completing Basic Law Enforcement (BLE) training, the newest members of WPD took an oath to protect and serve the community.

BLE usually takes about four months to complete but the COVID-19 pandemic led to a couple of extra months of training.

This was an important day for newly sworn in WPD officer Devin Harris.

“I feel great to finally achieve a dream, a goal of mine I’ve had for a long time as a little boy, but had some obstacles that kind of got in the way. But I never forgot about that goal I had set, so that was very important to me.”

Another class will begin basic law enforcement training next week.

