Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Wilmington Police Department swears in 11 new officers

After completing Basic Law Enforcement training, the newest members of WPD took an oath to...
After completing Basic Law Enforcement training, the newest members of WPD took an oath to protect and serve the community(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Eleven new officers were sworn in to the Wilmington Police Department (WPD) Friday afternoon.

After completing Basic Law Enforcement (BLE) training, the newest members of WPD took an oath to protect and serve the community.

BLE usually takes about four months to complete but the COVID-19 pandemic led to a couple of extra months of training.

This was an important day for newly sworn in WPD officer Devin Harris.

“I feel great to finally achieve a dream, a goal of mine I’ve had for a long time as a little boy, but had some obstacles that kind of got in the way. But I never forgot about that goal I had set, so that was very important to me.”

Another class will begin basic law enforcement training next week.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WPD is on the scene of a shooting in the 200 block of N. 31st Street
Victim of 31st Street shooting dies in hospital
According to a NCDOT news release, Conti Civil LLC, of Edison, N.J., will build a four-lane,...
NCDOT awards contract for Hampstead Bypass project
Auditor contends purchase was made using insider information, allowing the mayor to derive...
State Auditor says mayor used elected position for personal gain in real estate deal
Former Chadbourn police chief Anthony Spivey during an interview with WECT in 2018.
Former Chadbourn Police Chief accused of stealing catalytic converters
Officials say that Robert B. Walker was found unresponsive in his cell at the Tabor...
Man convicted of attempted murder in New Hanover Co. dies of apparent suicide in prison

Latest News

New Hanover County School Board
New Hanover County School Board begins shaping 5-year plan for the district
Everybody is welcome to use the testing sites and no photo ID or proof of health insurance is...
COVID-19 mass testing sites coming to Wilmington and Brunswick County
Anyone with information that would lead to finding either of these women (Left: Dynasty, Right:...
Two women are missing from Bladen County
North Carolina Attorney General encourages anyone experiencing price gouging to report it.
‘If it occurs we will aggressively go after it’: North Carolina Attorney General cracks down on COVID-19 price gouging