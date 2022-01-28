Two women are missing from Bladen County

BLADEN, N.C. (WECT) - Two women have been reported missing from Bladen County.

Dynasty Mo’ette De’lois Jeffries is 20 years old and from St. Pauls, N.C. She was last seen Saturday, November 11, 2021, leaving her residence in the area of Tobemory of St. Pauls, N.C.

Jeffries is 5′2″ and weighs approximately 125 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen with a man named Terry Blakey.

Rachel Hudson is 33 years old and from Tar Heel, N.C. She was last seen Saturday, December 18, 2021, in Tar Heel and was possibly headed to Fayetteville, N.C.

Hudson is 5′3″ and weighs approximately 100 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen in a black Chevy Blazer with a man called Jamie and a woman called Shirley.

Anyone with information that would lead to finding either of these women is asked to contact Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.

